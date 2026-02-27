Razer's new $130 laptop sleeve can wirelessly charge two devices at the same time, as if battery lives didn't have enough to worry about

Listen, I appreciate the Razer Blades as some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, but battery is never a strong point. Now the brand wants you to use that precious juice to power its new wireless charging laptop sleeve, running two wireless charging spots from a USB-C connection to your rig.

The charmingly-named Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 with Wireless Charging for Devices comes in at a whopping $129.99, though if you don't need to keep your devices topped up there's also a charging-free version due to land later at $79.99. The main model supports wireless fast charging at up to 15W on one slot and 5W on another, with both Qi and MagSafe supported from the same pads.

Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 with Wireless Charging for Devices | $129.99 at Razer

The 16-inch laptop sleeve is currently available direct at Razer's own store with shipping estimated to start between March 5 and March 9. The non-charging variant is listed for $79.99, but is currently 'coming soon'. UK: £129.99 at Razer

What makes a laptop sleeve so special it costs $130 (other than the wireless charging, of course)?

In classic Sneki fashion, this is a matte black case with green stitching running down the side, a padded microfiber interior, and bumpered edges for extra protection. There's no easy way to say it, this is an incredibly expensive laptop sleeve. And its main feature still raises an eyebrow.

If you're using a Macbook or more battery-robust productivity laptop, that wireless charging feature is actually pretty solid. Simply throw the supplied USB-C cable into the side of your laptop and top up charges on two separate devices, neat. But you know Razer doesn't want you using this laptop sleeve with just any old machine, it's been primarily designed for the Razer Blade 16.

(Image credit: Razer)

That's one of the best Razer laptops out there, but battery life isn't exactly its crowning achievement, giving up some of that juice to top up my phone is going to be a difficult decision if I'm out and about.

We're talking about relatively low battery drain for the sake of a 15W / 5W wireless charging pad here, but I've been working out of coffee shops and different offices for years now.

I know the stress of a low battery indicator without a plug point in sight. For those spending a few hours tapping away in lighter productivity tasks, this could well be an interesting investment, after all. That's no more cables in your bag, no more portable chargers to remember. Ultimately, though, spending $130 on a laptop sleeve is going to be tricky.

