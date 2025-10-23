One of the best-value gaming laptops we've tested has hit a new record-low price in this Black Friday-beating deal

The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 should be on the radar of any player looking for a great screen. This 2025 workhorse boasts an OLED display for a reasonable price, earning it the title of 'Best Value' on our round-up of the best gaming laptops, and a new deal has made it an even more tempting proposition.

Walmart's flash sale currently has the Lenovo Legion Gen 10 for $1,049 (was $1,549), for a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. That's a saving of $500 from the MSRP, and while it's not the only deal on an RTX 5060-toting laptop that Walmart's offering, it's definitely our favorite.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10, 16GB / 512GB | $1,549.99 $1,049.99 at Walmart

Save $500 - We've seen discounts on this Lenovo gaming laptop before, but usually around $400 off, and I can't find evidence of it ever having gone cheaper. As a Flash Deal, it probably won't last very long though. UK: £1,320 £1,188 at Lenovo

A note about people who are picky about their specs: this discount is on one specific configuration of the laptop. You're getting 16GB RAM, not 32GB as is available on some models, and 512GB storage instead of the 1TB or 2TB that's more often available.

So this is a lower-spec version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10, but you're at least getting the Ryzen 7 260 processor, RTX 5060 graphics card and, most importantly, the 15.1-inch OLED screen that we were so won over by in our Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 review.

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10?

As someone who values visuals as one of the most important traits of a laptop, the OLED display available on the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 sounds like a winner to me. This kind of contrast-boosting screen tech rarely shows its face on decent and affordable laptops, and I imagine lots of gamers will be jumping at this deal just for the screen.

Otherwise, you're getting decent specs but nothing world-shattering; this is best for people who want a solid workhorse but don't need endless storage, a graphics card that can smash through the latest AAA titles at ultra settings or too much RAM.

There are variants of the Legion 5 that will tick those boxes, and they sometimes go on sale, but not for as low a cost as this current discount hits.

