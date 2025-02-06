I spent the last two months using this budget projector and a record-low price at Amazon just made it even better

It's difficult to find a budget projector that actually does what it says on the tin, let alone find one that also packs an internal battery, looks as good as it runs, and comes in at under $250. But is it really? Yaber doesn't think so - I've recently spent the last two months testing the entry-level T2 device, and now Amazon has just given it the biggest discount I've seen yet.

A $100 coupon and $20 off on the product page means we're down to just $239.99 for this 1080p portable device. It's easily in the running for a spot amongst the best projectors on a budget, and with a full $120 off its $359.99 MSRP, it's looking incredibly enticing today. In fact, it's a brand new record-low price - I've previously only ever seen this model drop to $269.99 in the past, over the holidays last year. I've swum through budget Amazon brands, never really finding a cheap projector that satisfies its price point - this is the best value I've seen so far.

That's perfect for anyone looking to stream on the big-screen wherever they are. There are a whole host of unknown brands on Amazon's shelves at the moment, but similar models from brands like XGIMI and Anker start at $289 right now. For $50 less, you're getting everything you need in the Yaber T2 - as long as you've got a streaming stick at the ready.

Yaber T2 1080p projector | $359.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Spending $239.99 on a 1080p projector this slick feels almost criminal - that's a fantastic rate for the Yaber T2 device and one that undercuts the previous record-low by an additional $30. You'll need to apply the extra $100 coupon on Amazon's page for the full saving. Buy it if: ✅ You want a casual streaming projector

✅ You want portability baked in

✅ You already have a streaming stick Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a pocket-sized device

❌ You want a projector for competitive gaming



Should you buy the Yaber T2 projector?

(Image credit: Future)

I finished up my review of the Yaber T2 Plus (it's the same projector, just with a streaming stick included) earlier this week, and I was seriously impressed. This is an FHD device, so you're not getting the UHD resolution of the best projectors for PS5, but you're also spending far, far less. The picture provided by the T2 is still impressive, offering a good range of tweaks and managing to balance its brightness and colors well. While it does struggle in ambient lighting (it's not going to be for those after one of the best outdoor projectors on the market), its performance once the sun sets punches well above its low price tag - especially when on sale.

It's a larger device than most portable projectors, with a tall and chunky design. However, I've been using it as a home device for the past two months and it's more than held up - the 2.5-hour battery life is a welcome bonus if I ever find myself without a power connection. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone hiking long distances to a campground, the Anker Nebula Capsule is going to serve you far better in that scenario, but for just over $200 it's still excellent value for other uses.

You will need to supply your own streaming stick to truly make the most of the Yaber T2. Yaber sells its own (with a handy right-angle adapter that means you don't need to plug it in separately) for $49.99 at Amazon, and I think it's probably worth putting some of today's savings towards it. There is a bundle available on Amazon's listing page, but it doesn't include that all-important $100 coupon - you'll save more money picking up both separately right now.

That's unless you're hooking up a console. There's only one HDMI port on the rear, which makes swapping between a streaming stick and a PS5 or Xbox a little tricky, so I did stick to streaming via my PS5 for some of my testing period. Running games was ok - the higher latencies will keep you limited to single-player experiences, and the lower resolution isn't going to push your device to its full potential but it's certainly doable.

Overall, I'd recommend the Yaber T2 to anyone looking to cast casual entertainment on a 120-inch screen. It's perfectly geared towards hobbyists who don't want to splash out on one of the best 4K projectors on the market, but still want to make their every day shows more impactful.

Complete your setup with the best projector screens on the market, or take a look at the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors for more display options.