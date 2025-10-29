You can finally buy the new smelly mouse from Asus, and a keyboard to accompany it

If you've long hoped that you could ditch your diffuser or air freshener for a computer mouse, then your bizarre wish has finally been granted. Asus is finally releasing its Fragrance Mouse in the US, eight months after unveiling the thing on its website.

The Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 might seem like your standard PC mouse on the surface, connecting via 2.4GHz or Bluetooth to your PC or desktop. The 'Fragrance' comes in through a small compartment that you can fill with aromatic oils. Presumably, it releases these sniffs slowly as you use the mouse; I must confess that the more I write about it, the more I am curious to try it. Just maybe not instead of the best gaming mouse. You can buy the mouse for $59.99 in white or rose, and it's on sale at Asus' website right now.

Judging by Asus' promotion, you're not just paying for a smelly mouse. The company promises that it was designed with a smooth gliding feel, super-fast connectivity and a robust design that'll withstand up to 10 million clicks. For context, you could click 250 times every day for 100 years, and still not hit that figure.

The Fragrance Mouse isn't the only product Asus is introducing to the US market. You can buy a new keyboard to accompany it (though not one that'll smell). Meet the Marshmallow Keyboard KW100, a wireless and compact keyboard that's also on sale now.

The keyboard costs $59.99 as well and you can buy it in Iridescent White, Rose Clay, Oat Milk or Green Tea Latte. I hope whoever came up with those latter names is staying hydrated.

The Marshmallow is a compact wireless keyboard which works with a range of operating systems. Its keycaps are arched, the body has foam to reduce typing noise and it has small kickstands. More, you can pair the keyboard to multiple devices and quickly switch between them.

When buying either the mouse or keyboard at Asus' store, you can choose to bundle them both together and save $14.99. In addition you can save $5 off just one if you don't want to get both, as long as you buy before November 11.

Sadly, these come a bit too late in the year for there to be a good chance of Black Friday gaming deals on them, but perhaps you can pick up scented oils in bulk for your mouse at the very least.

