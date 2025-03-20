Razer just launched a new white Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini, and its switches solve one of the biggest problems in 60% gaming keyboards

Razer has just launched its latest re-color and the it's the tiny Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini getting the paintjob this time around. The 60% plank has been stripped of its drab black chassis and decked out with a white chassis and those crisp Razer keycaps. That's excellent news for those with a lighter setup, but it's the dual-step actuation of the arrow keys that has my attention.

The Huntsman is Razer's speed-focused line, but the Mini does also benefit from the brand's analog optical switches. These are similar to the Hall effect clickers found in some of the best gaming keyboards across the market, offering adjustable actuation and Rapid Trigger for super-fast debounces and a finer detail of control over keypresses.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini White Edition | $179.99 at Razer

The new white version of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini is now available to order direct at Amazon. That comes with free (but longer) shipping, landing between March 31 and April 2. Buy it if: ✅ You want to save as much space as possible

✅ You don't mind doubling up functions

✅ You want a classic mechanical feel Don't buy it if: ❌ You need plenty of controls UK: £179.99 at Razer

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini White Edition is a fully wired deck, as are so many analog options these days, however being able to set dual-step actuation actually solves one of my biggest problems with 60% keyboards. Squeezing players down to as few keys as possible saves plenty of space for wider mouse sweeps, but it often comes at the cost of arrow keys. I keep these clickers mapped in-game pretty much constantly, so having to hit the Function button to actually use them is often a nightmare.

(Image credit: Future)

They're still dual-function here, though Razer sets these keys to actuate as arrow keys at a quick tap and their separate functions when held fully down. This feature is available on both the white and black models. For the uninitiated, dual-step actuation is a feature offered by gaming keyboards that use magnetic Hall effect or optical analog switches.

A mechanical switch will register a keypress once, when a metal contact closes a circuit loop on being pressed. That's a pretty rigid on / off system. By doing away with this process, Razer's analog switches can actuate twice - once at a half press or tap and again at the bottom of a keystroke. That means you can assign two inputs per key. It's by no means an exclusive feature, but it is used particularly well in the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini.

Aside from that, you'll find Razer Snap Tap, super satisfying doubleshot PBT keycaps, full Razer Chroma RGB support, and storage for up to six onboard profiles.

I'm also hunting down all the best wireless gaming keyboards for those who want to cut the cord, as well as the best hot-swappable keyboards and plenty more of the best Razer keyboards on the market.