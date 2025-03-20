Razer just launched a new white Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini, and its switches solve one of the biggest problems in 60% gaming keyboards

News
By published

A miniature speedster, now in white

White Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with green back lighting
(Image credit: Future)

Razer has just launched its latest re-color and the it's the tiny Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini getting the paintjob this time around. The 60% plank has been stripped of its drab black chassis and decked out with a white chassis and those crisp Razer keycaps. That's excellent news for those with a lighter setup, but it's the dual-step actuation of the arrow keys that has my attention.

The Huntsman is Razer's speed-focused line, but the Mini does also benefit from the brand's analog optical switches. These are similar to the Hall effect clickers found in some of the best gaming keyboards across the market, offering adjustable actuation and Rapid Trigger for super-fast debounces and a finer detail of control over keypresses.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini White Edition | $179.99 at Razer

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini White Edition | $179.99 at Razer
The new white version of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini is now available to order direct at Amazon. That comes with free (but longer) shipping, landing between March 31 and April 2.

Buy it if:

You want to save as much space as possible
✅ You don't mind doubling up functions
✅ You want a classic mechanical feel

Don't buy it if:

You need plenty of controls

UK: £179.99 at Razer

View Deal

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini White Edition is a fully wired deck, as are so many analog options these days, however being able to set dual-step actuation actually solves one of my biggest problems with 60% keyboards. Squeezing players down to as few keys as possible saves plenty of space for wider mouse sweeps, but it often comes at the cost of arrow keys. I keep these clickers mapped in-game pretty much constantly, so having to hit the Function button to actually use them is often a nightmare.

Close up on arrow keys of white Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini White gaming keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

They're still dual-function here, though Razer sets these keys to actuate as arrow keys at a quick tap and their separate functions when held fully down. This feature is available on both the white and black models. For the uninitiated, dual-step actuation is a feature offered by gaming keyboards that use magnetic Hall effect or optical analog switches.

A mechanical switch will register a keypress once, when a metal contact closes a circuit loop on being pressed. That's a pretty rigid on / off system. By doing away with this process, Razer's analog switches can actuate twice - once at a half press or tap and again at the bottom of a keystroke. That means you can assign two inputs per key. It's by no means an exclusive feature, but it is used particularly well in the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini.

Aside from that, you'll find Razer Snap Tap, super satisfying doubleshot PBT keycaps, full Razer Chroma RGB support, and storage for up to six onboard profiles.

I'm also hunting down all the best wireless gaming keyboards for those who want to cut the cord, as well as the best hot-swappable keyboards and plenty more of the best Razer keyboards on the market.

See more PC Gaming News
TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
close up on Razer logo on the front of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard
Razer's first hot-swappable keyboard just took one of its biggest price cuts yet
Ducky One X gaming keyboard in white standing upright on a wooden desk
Ducky One X review: “an analog keyboard for those who have already sworn off them - with some sacrifices”
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard with purple RGB lighting on a desk setup
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review: "a niche luxury"
NZXT Function Elite Mini TKL gaming keyboard with blue RGB lighting set against a blue gaming setup
NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL review: ‘laser-focused on competitive players’
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with blue lighting
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review: "one of the best value Hall effect gaming keyboards out there"
Alienware Pro Wireless gaming keyboard in a desk setup
Alienware Pro Wireless gaming keyboard review: "a nostalgic return to mechanical form"
Latest in Gaming Keyboards
White Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with green back lighting
Razer just launched a new white Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini, and its switches solve one of the biggest problems in 60% gaming keyboards
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard with purple RGB lighting on a desk setup
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review: "a niche luxury"
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with blue lighting
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review: "one of the best value Hall effect gaming keyboards out there"
Alienware Pro Wireless gaming keyboard in a desk setup
Alienware Pro Wireless gaming keyboard review: "a nostalgic return to mechanical form"
close up on Razer logo on the front of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard
Razer's first hot-swappable keyboard just took one of its biggest price cuts yet
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Hall effect keyboard with caps removed to show switches
My favorite Hall effect gaming keyboard just returned to a record-low price at Amazon
Latest in News
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Cyberpunk Turf Wars
There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
More about gaming keyboards
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard with purple RGB lighting on a desk setup

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review: "a niche luxury"
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with blue lighting

Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review: "one of the best value Hall effect gaming keyboards out there"
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.

My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
See more latest
Most Popular
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Spider-Man swings into action alongside the Fantastic Four and Ms. Marvel.
Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four team up in a new story from Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Cyberpunk Turf Wars
There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Sonic and Shadow clash in front of the moon in Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic gets an official lore timeline that goes "tens of thousands of years" into the past and 200 years into the future, and somehow canonizes a party game spin-off
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Disney's live-action Snow White lands divisive Rotten Tomatoes score from first reviews, as critics call it everything from "deeply frustrating" to "enchanting"
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond