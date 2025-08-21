The design of Asus' previous controller made no sense, and the updated version revealed at Gamescom proves it

When I think about the worst controllers I've reviewed, the Asus ROG Raikiri is one that springs to mind, and that isn't exactly fair. It's really not that bad a pro controller. I still awarded it with 3-stars, and I think it's just really average overall. The problem is that its awful back button placement, gimmicky screen, and failure to live up to its stylish potential left a really sour taste in my mouth as time has gone on. It may not have appeared on our list of the best PC controllers, but two years later, I think its upcoming sequel just might.

At Gamescom, Asus has lifted the lid on a slew of new gaming gear, including the Asus ROG Raikiri 2, a total rework of its flagship pro controller that will bring TMR thumbsticks, a 1,000Hz polling rate (on PC), and official Xbox licensing to the table. Annoyingly, we don't know the price or release date for this new controller yet, but that isn't stopping me from getting rather excited about it.

Asus has really impressed me with the rework of the Raikiri's design. Don't just take it from me, the resounding consensus when people tried the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro was that it looked great, but its lack of ergonomic focus meant it was supremely outmatched in a growingly competitive controller market. Its four back buttons were placed high up on the controller's spine, with inward-facing angles that made them really hard to press. As a result, the Raikiri Pro was really uncomfortable to use and lacked the element of speed that you'd expect from a pricey Xbox Series X controller.

Improving that back button placement seems to be at the heart of the Raikiri 2's design. Asus even showed a mock-up of an early-in-development version, which moved the back buttons down onto the grips, but the final model has taken things even further and planted them nearer where your fingers will naturally lie.

To combat the clunky lack of speed, Asus has added clicky microswitch buttons, which have a 50% shorter actuation distance and a 50% lighter press force, as well as adjustable triggers. Perhaps the biggest feature is the Raikiri 2's TMR thumbsticks, making it only the second controller with this technology to secure Xbox licensing. If you're asking yourself, "what are TMR thumbsticks?", you may want to check out the handy guide I've linked to.

Back when I reviewed the Raikiri Pro, I said that it was "the epitome of style over substance", and while the new Raikiri 2 seems to be refocusing on practicality, it isn't losing all of its flair. The tiny screen, which ended up being more of a gimmick than a standout feature of the Pro, has disappeared when looking at the 2025 model. However, a ROG Xbox lettering panel adorns the gamepad's face, which is a shared design element taken from the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally.

In terms of value for money, it's hard to make an argument for or against until we have the price. Still, you'll get an all-in-one carrying case and a charging stand along with your purchase. It doesn't seem as though you'll get swappable parts since this controller doesn't have a modular design, besides some swappable thumbsticks. Although, a quoted 30-hour battery life doesn't seem like too bad a trade-off. Let's hope that Asus prices this below the $200 price point that's become all too familiar in the Xbox controller market. Either way, I'm looking forward to testing it out for myself to see how these reworks improve things.

