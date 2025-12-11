Corsair's new Fallout Nuka Cola collection is perfectly timed for season two, but you'll need a stash of caps

Corsair just dropped an entire suite of Fallout goodies in time for season 2, and while most of this brand's tie-ins are relatively decently priced this is an expensive undertaking. Just take one single artisan keycap launched as part of this collection. That resin glow in the dark topper will run you $69. Yep. Time to pay the Bethesda tax folks.

This isn't your everyday collaboration. It's a high-end reskin of some of Corsair and Drop's more premium gadgets, but there are a few pieces I'd be happy to invest in. A Nuka-Cola themed Stream Deck for $159.99 sits only slightly more expensive than the standard version, and while $49 is quite a lot to spend on a desk pad it's not as egregiously priced as other options. You can see the full collection at Corsair itself, (just note it ships a little late for those after any gifts for gamers) or check out the bundle options below.

Nuka Cola 3-piece bundle | $517.99 $459.99 at Corsair

Save $58 - You can save just under $60 on the Nuka Cola-themed mouse pad, headset, and keyboard at Corsair right now. All three usually come in at $517.99 separately, but are yours for $459.99 here. UK: £449.97 £399.99 at Corsair

Nuka Cola 10-piece bundle | $1,223.96 $1,099.99 at Corsair

Save $123.97 - Going all out with every single piece of this new collection? You'll be paying just over $1,000 for the entire ten-piece setup, and that's with a $123 discount. UK: £1,109.99 £999.99 at Corsair

Here's what I'd actually loot

(Image credit: Corsair)

Drop + Nuka Cola Desk Mat | $49 at Corsair

The Nuka Cola Desk Mat is available for just under $50 at Corsair's own store, but you'll have to hunker down in the vault for this one - it's due to start shipping from February 27. UK: £39.99 at Corsair

Corsair has its Nuka-Cola themed mouse pad (though the exact model it's based on isn't disclosed) available for $49. That's a small jump from the average $30 - $45 you'll be paying for a desk mat from this brand, an acceptable premium for that bold red aesthetic and Nuka-Cola licensing. And bold it certainly is.

The main keyboard space is left free for a Nuka Cola logo in the center, with a collection of stickers around the edge for all kinds of flavors. The whole gang is here, from Quantum to Orange.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Nuka Cola Stream Deck | $159.99 at Corsair

The Nuka Cola Stream Deck is up for $159.99 at Corsair right now, a decent rate considering the vanilla version holds a $149.99 MSRP. This one ships a little earlier, from December 31.

I don't know if it's the fact this Nuka Cola Stream Deck kind of reminds me of a vending machine you'd find at a Red Rocket, but I'm vibing with this aesthetic. Spend a little time creating some themed icons for all your shortcuts and plugins and you've got yourself a fully themed control center here.

This is the 15-button Mark 2 model, with full Elgato Marketplace compatibility and LCD keys.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Nuka-Cola Wave: 3 | $159.99 at Corsair

The Nuka-Cola Wave: 3 sits at $159.99, with shipping set for the end of the month at the time of writing. Again, that's $10 more than these mics typically go for without that Fallout branding. UK: £159.99 at Corsair

Maybe it's the deep love I hold in my heart for Travis Miles, but who doesn't want to feel like they're hosting a wasteland radio station while streaming? The main body of this re-color of the Elgato Wave 3 microphone is a super vibrant red, with the Nuka Cola logo printed onto the mic itself.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of that, it's good to know this is also a solid performer. Yes, the Wave 3 is a little older now, but it's stacked full of features that make it excellent value, even with a little extra added on for that Fallout vibe.

See the full Fallout collection at Corsair

See the Cyberpunk collection at Corsair

See the Doom collection at Corsair

After another flavor? Cyberpunk fans should be checking out this Arasaka drop, and Razer's Gengar set is out in the wild as well. Of course, we're also rounding up all the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard options on the market as well.