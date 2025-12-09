Cyberpunk superfans need to see Corsair's latest Arasaka drop

Corsair is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077 this week, with an Arasaka-themed drop of some of its best gaming tech. The red, black, and gray aesthetics of these gadgets is particularly slick, with iconography spanning the simple logo through to the Mantis Blade itself.

We're talking one of my favorite gaming keyboards, the best ambidextrous gaming mouse I've tested to date, and a mouse pad that stretches all the way across your setup. Not only that, but die-hard fans can grab the full collection for nearly $50 off at Corsair to boot.

Corsair x Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka Edition bundle | $319.97 $269.99 at Corsair

Save $49.98 - If you're going all in you can grab the entire collection for a discounted rate at Corsair this week. Everything separately would cost you $319.97, but you're grabbing the lot for nearly $50 off here. UK: £289.97 £249.99 at Corsair

Most of these gadgets are on back order at the time of writing, with shipping dates spreading from December 11 to 19. That means you've still got some time to get in there before the holiday shipping cut-off, but you'll need to move fast if you're buying for the Cyberpunk superfan in your life.

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless | $169.99 at Corsair

With a custom set of caps slapped on top, the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless is ready for its first day at Arasaka. The hot-swappable wireless deck is among my favorites in this value-oriented price range, with solid sound dampening and all that Corsair speed. The Cyberpunk 2077 edition is due to ship between December 16 and 19 at the time of writing. UK: £159.99 at Corsair

This is my favorite piece in the collection. I praised the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless for its excellent value at launch, you're not just grabbing a Cyberpunk special edition here - it's a surprisingly solid hot-swappable mechanical keyboard. I say surprisingly, because Corsair hasn't always impressed me with its sound dampening or typing feel. This runs like a much cheaper Asus ROG Azoth, though, with a smooth feel, that classic Corsair speed, and a whole bunch of extra controls.

The new Arasaka edition kits out the K65 Plus Wireless in a jet black case, with light gray and red accents across the keys and the megacorp's icon on the dedicated volume scroller.

Corsair M75 Wireless

Corsair M75 Wireless | $99.99 at Corsair

The Cyberpunk version of the Corsair M75 Wireless is less than $100 - not bad for my favorite ambidextrous gaming mouse on the market. If you put comfort above everything else, but still want a slick sensor and easy DPI settings this is a must-see. This one's due for shipping between December 11 and 14. UK: £89.99 at Corsair

That black and red color scheme continues through to the Corsair M75 Wireless, with the ambidextrous gaming mouse getting that Arasaka stamp of approval on its main back panel and complimentary red side buttons to complete the look. This isn't the most detailed of special editions, but if you're looking for a nod to your favorite game it still speaks volumes.

This is also one of the best gaming mouse models on the market, especially if you're left-handed. Its ambidextrous design uses swappable side buttons so you have full control no matter which grabber you prefer, and with a 210 hour battery life, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connection, and super slick sensor it holds up under the hood as well.

Corsair MM300 2XL

Corsair MM300 2XL | $49.99 at Corsair

If you want a nod to your favorite franchise, but don't want to go overboard with all new hardware, the Corsair MM300 2XL is an excellent option. At just under $50 you're getting a 900 x 400mm desk mat complete with a pretty slick Mantis Blade blueprint. It's currently due to ship between December 11 and 14. UK: £39.99 at Corsair

If you want to spend as little as possible while still repping Arsaka, the Corsair MM300 2XL is the way to go. I've been using a desk mat like this for a little while now, and not only does it keep mouse movements smooth and speedy, but it also provides a little extra dampening to a keyboard as well.

The Arasaka special edition features the Mantis Blade in full blueprint design and follows the same red, black, and gray color scheme of the rest of the collection.