Corsair has given some of its best gaming tech a Witcher 3: Wild Hunt makeover

Corsair has teamed up with CD Projekt Red to produce a full PC suite full of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt tech in celebration of the game's 10th anniversary. The collection includes some of the brand's best tech to date, all decked out in black and gray colorways with the game's more iconic logos added.

Even outside of The Witcher, this is some good looking kit. The entire roster is available to pre-order via Corsair direct, with shipping due to kick off from November 17.

Corsair MM300 2XL Mouse Pad Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Edition | $49.99 at Corsair

Just want to dip your toe into the new collection rather than spending hundreds on all-new kit? The MM300 2XL mouse pad could be exactly what you're looking for. The cloth mat sports intricate Witcher iconography and follows the black and gold aesthetic of the rest of the roster as well.

Corsair M75 Wireless The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Edition | $129.99 at Corsair

Corsair has decked out its M75 Wireless gaming mouse for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt's 10th anniversary. The ambidextrous pointer is actually one of my favorite rodents on the market right now, but it's definitely making new moves with a slick black and gold redesign.

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Edition | $169.99 at Corsair

If you're going all out, you'll want to check out this reskin of the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless gaming keyboard. I loved the keyboard itself during testing - it feels like a cheaper alternative to the Asus ROG Azoth, one of the best gaming keyboards on the market. Here, though, it's been fully Witcher-ised, with the logo spread in light gray across a black and gold deck.

Corsair's keeping things simple here, the keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad included in this release all keep things fairly low key. Just a simple black base with slimline gold detailing at the corners and light gray emblems.

Personally? I'd grab that MM300 2XL mouse pad first up. It's the cheapest item in the collection at just $50, but it offers up everything I want from a themed release - nodding to the game it's tied with, but without taking over the desk.

I'm still pretty thrilled with the mouse and keyboard, though. When other brands do these timed limited editions, they often choose either the cheapest or most expensive tech in their cupboards. Corsair's gone straight down the middle, painting Witcher colors all over some of its best value gadgets.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair M75 Wireless is a super slick ambidextrous pointer even without this new paintjob. It's one of the best gaming mouse models I've tested so far, offering up a particularly comfortable form factor, swappable side buttons, and fantastic battery life.

Elsehwhere, the Corsair K65 Plus is a wireless gaming keyboard I wish I had the space to talk about more. It's a 75% hot-swappable deck that prioritizes features and wireless compatibility over luxury build materials. That means it manages to undercut a lot of the competition offering the same package, though.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm also rounding up all the best wireless gaming mouse models, or check out the best gaming headsets and best gaming monitors for more setup inspiration.