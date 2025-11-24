Jump to:

Thumbstick grips could be the best $10 you spend this Black Friday, and these are the three brands you need to watch

Features
By published

Thumbsticks have changed the way I play games

Photo of the Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller with a pair of pink and green thumb grips. The controller is sitting on a pile of thumb grips packaging.
(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)
Jump to:

Thumb grips aren't the first accessories most people conjure up in their heads when thinking of what Black Friday gaming deals they might want to pick up year on year, but they should be.

I'm a huge fan of the little add-ons, but I can't deny that they often get forgotten about over more significant accessories, from the best PS5 controllers themselves to the best gaming headsets, and it makes sense. Bigger and more costly gaming peripherals investments should be given more thought, but a good set of silicon thumb grips can make or break my experience with any game, and I bet I'm not alone.

The quick list

KontrolFreek