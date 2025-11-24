Thumbstick grips could be the best $10 you spend this Black Friday, and these are the three brands you need to watch

Thumb grips aren't the first accessories most people conjure up in their heads when thinking of what Black Friday gaming deals they might want to pick up year on year, but they should be.

I'm a huge fan of the little add-ons, but I can't deny that they often get forgotten about over more significant accessories, from the best PS5 controllers themselves to the best gaming headsets, and it makes sense. Bigger and more costly gaming peripherals investments should be given more thought, but a good set of silicon thumb grips can make or break my experience with any game, and I bet I'm not alone.

Over the years, I've invested a lot of time and experience into a huge range of different caps, from brands like KontrolFreek, GeekShare, and JSAUX. In that time, I discovered that not all thumb grips are built the same. Some brands prioritize performance, creating grips with different levels of height to help improve aim, whereas others are purely about the aesthetics, releasing cute grips to give your sticks an added bit of flair. I've gathered my three favorite brands below, so you know what to look for this Black Friday.

The quick list

Best overall 1. KontrolFreek Available at Amazon KontrolFreek grips and thumbsticks primarily focus on improving precision and aim in competitive online games, however, they've also been known to collab with other IPs to produce flashy designs, like their recent Minecraft sticks, which is why they're my current go-to brand. Read more below Best designs 2. GeekShare Available at Amazon GeekShare creates thumbsticks that will elevate the cute factor of your favorite PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch 2 controllers. It has thumbsticks based on everything from sparkly skulls to green aliens, and regularly collabs with iconic brand names like Sanrio to produce official versions of Hello Kitty and friends, if that's more your vibe. Read more below Best value 3. JSAUX Available at Amazon JAUX thumb grips are designed with performance and appearance in mind, but are the best for value as they come in packs of multiple sets, no matter what console you're grabbing them for. These sets can contain grips with different colors and levels of elevation, giving your controller the best of both worlds. Read more below