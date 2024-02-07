Halo season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Paramount Plus?

Halo season 2 is about to hit our screens and, yes, it's perfect for newcomers to jump in. With that in mind, you may be wondering when the first episode lands as well as exactly where to watch the next chapter of Master Chief's story.

To help, we've put together a cheat sheet on the Halo season 2 release schedule: that includes an episode count, a look at what time it's hitting Paramount Plus in the US and UK, and even confirmation of a double-bill this week.

Halo season 2, episode 1 is streaming on Paramount Plus from February 8. You'll need to be a member to watch, however.

Expect it to drop at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern/8:00 AM GMT in the UK. We've not received official confirmation, but we've reached out to Paramount for clarification and will update the page once we've heard more.

Halo season 2 release schedule

Halo season 2 will release every Thursday, with two episodes being made available from February 8.

The confirmed Halo season 2 release schedule looks like this:

Halo season 2, episode 1 - February 8, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 2 - February 8, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 3 - February 15, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 4 - February 22, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 5 - February 29, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 6 - March 7, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 7 - March 14, 2024

Halo season 2, episode 8 - March 21, 2024

How many episodes are in Halo season 2?

There are eight episodes in Halo season 2, a slight step down from the first season's nine episodes.

As mentioned above, two episodes will be available on Paramount Plus from February 8, with new episodes following weekly until the finale on March 21.

Where can I watch Halo season 2?

Halo season 2 is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber to watch new episodes. A seven-day trial is available, however, for those wanting to dip their toes into the video game adaptation before committing fully.

