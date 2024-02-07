Halo newcomer Joseph Morgan played one of the best games in the series to prepare for season 2

Joseph Morgan, who joins the UNSC’s ranks as Doctor Halsey’s replacement James Ackerson in Halo season 2, has revealed his love for the games – and the title he played to prepare for his role.

"I played the games, man. When [2001’s] Halo came out, it was a phenomenon. I played co-op with my best mate [Constantine actor Matt Ryan]. We played Halo 2, I played Halo 3 and Halo 4 as well," Morgan tells GamesRadar+.

Morgan also dived into Halo: Reach, an especially eyebrow-raising choice given that Halo season 2 is seemingly set to revolve around the planet of Reach – and its tragic fate.

"I played Halo: Reach right before I shot the season just to get my head back into that world. I dipped into the graphic novels as well," Morgan revealed.

"I think Halo 3 [is my favorite] but I played those games so long ago. I really loved Reach recently and seeing how it ended… I felt like it had the added sense of nostalgia of coming back to that world."

As for what he’s currently playing? Morgan – who counts Skyrim as his favorite game of all time – has made the leap from Reach to Night City for his current exploits on console.

"Right now I’m deep into Cyberpunk 2077. I’m so absorbed by that whole thing. I never played it before the new update came out, so I’m just like, ‘This game functions amazingly!'"

Halo season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on February 8. For more, check out the Halo season 2 release schedule and our interview with Morgan, showrunner David Wiener, and producer Kiki Wolfkill on a "different" second season.