Halo Infinite will update its radar following fan feedback

343 Industries has reworked the radar in Halo Infinite.

Confirming the change in a new blog on the Halo Waypoint website, the team said that while they knew the new look in Halo Infinite was "going to feel different", feedback from players who've spent time with the tech preview in recent weeks prompted a change. Players can expect the change to be ready for the next public "test".

"The Combat Sensor, or radar, that sits in the bottom left of your HUD followed a different set of rules than previous Halo titles," the team explained. "It only displayed enemies when they were sprinting or shooting, which was more in line with Halo 5's 'Threat Tracker'. We knew that this implementation was going to feel different, maybe even a little contentious, and that's why we wanted to get feedback on it as soon as possible in the Tech Preview.

"While some appreciated the new approach, we found that most players missed the old properties in these social matches," the update added. "We've updated the Combat Sensor to feel more like the 'Motion Tracker' of old, which shows all movement besides crouch-walking, and should have that ready for folks to test in the next flight. Be sure to keep an eye on it and let us know how it plays!"

ICYMI, Halo Infinite will launch without campaign co-op or the Forge map-building mode.

As Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten explained a couple of weeks back , campaign co-op and Forge both need some additional polishing time. Consequently, campaign co-op is expected to launch in season 2 – that's about three months after launch – and it's hoped Forge will launch a few months after that with season 3.

It was a big blow to Halo fans who have long been able to tackle the campaign with a friend or two alongside them but have to wait to do with the latest franchise installment.

"Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown, and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch. And we also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well," Staten said at the time.

"Our number one priority is making sure that whatever we ship, whenever we ship it, it meets the right quality bar, and across all platforms: Xbox devices, PC and all its different configurations. And when we looked at these two experiences, campaign co-op and Forge, we made the determination they're just not ready."