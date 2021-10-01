Halloween Kills featurette reunites returning stars from the 1978 original

A new Halloween Kills featurette stars cast members from the 1978 original Halloween who are returning for the upcoming sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who's reprised her role as lead protagonist Laurie Strode in a number of Halloween sequels and is returning for Halloween Kills, called filming the forthcoming sequel "a beautiful, beautiful reunion." Unlike the first movie in the new trilogy, Halloween Kills takes a number of characters from the very first movie and reintroduces them several decades later (while the actors are returning after 43 years, in-canon the characters are 41 years older as Halloween Kills directly follows the events of 2018's Halloween.) A couple of roles have been recast, but most of the original cast members are reprising their roles for Halloween Kills.

Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards is coming back to play Lindsey Wallace, one of the children Laurie Strode was babysitting in the original Halloween (watch out for a heartwarming callback to the original movie in the above video). Brian Andrews, who played the other child, Tommy Doyle, will not be returning for Halloween Kills for unspecified reasons. Instead, Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight) will play Tommy.

Some other faces you might remember include Nancy Stephens, who's back as Nurse Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers, who's reprising his role as Leigh Brackett, now a security guard at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital instead of the town's Sheriff.

