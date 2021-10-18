Spider-Man is the most popular Halloween costume this year, according to a new study

Spider-Man is once again the most popular Halloween costume in the US, according to research from search analytics firm SEMRush (via Rush Order Tees ).

Spider-Man's popularity is no doubt the primary driver for the popularity of the costume, but the variety of Spider-Man costumes available to buy (or make) doesn't hurt eother. In addition to the classic Steve Ditko Spider-Man, there are versions out there you can buy based on Sara Pichelli's Miles Morales Spider-Man, and even Steve Butler's Ben Reilly Spider-Man costume.

Spider-Men (Image credit: Humberto Ramos (Marvel Comics))

Interestingly, there was a Halloween costume that appeared eight years before Spider-Man's first appearance that some speculate was the inspiration for the character.

This year's Halloween costume study has even broken down the post popular Halloween costume in every state, with strong showings for other comic characters such as Captain America and Superman with two states each. Although the only state where Spider-Man is the most popular costume is in Illinois, the costume had a strong secondary showing in numerous states making it the overall national pick.

Here's the superhero characters which won over states:

Captain America - Massachusetts, Pennsylvania

- Massachusetts, Pennsylvania Superman - New Jersey, South Dakota

- New Jersey, South Dakota WandaVision - California

- California Spider-Man - Illinois

- Illinois Black Widow - Connecticut

- Connecticut Batman - Missouri

- Missouri The Flash - Montana

- Montana Harley Quinn - North Carolina

- North Carolina The Joker - Nevada

In a companion study of over 1000 individuals, Harley Quinn was voted the most attractive costume of 2021, with Black Panther rated third (Cinderella squeezed in between the two).

At the same time though, Harley Quinn was also named the most overplayed costume as well as the most offensive.