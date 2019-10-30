Save big on Halloween board games, from Disney Villainous to Betrayal at House on the Hill

The witching hour is very nearly upon us, and the best Halloween board games are a great way to celebrate the spookiest of holidays. Fortunately for us, there are some price cuts on a collection of our creepy favorites to save you money along the way. You can find these cheap bargains right here, and we'd argue that they're among the best board games for Halloween and beyond.

We've listed five of the best Halloween board games for you below. That includes something for every kind of Halloween get-together and age-range, from parties to board games for 2 players. As an example, One Night Ultimate Werewolf is ideal if you've got friends coming round and you want a bite-size icebreaker (it's basically a souped-up version of wink murder, and each match is only ten minutes or so). Then you've got Betrayal at House on the Hill, a fun spin on haunted house movies that's different each time you play. Meanwhile, those who want a more wholesome Halloween should look no further than Disney's Villainous. It casts you as one of six classic Disney baddies, and you've got to help them achieve their wicked schemes (it has some of the most gorgeous artwork we've seen in board games, too). Basically, these will be the perfect centrepiece to any Halloween party and very on-trend in terms of their theme.

Want more tabletop recommendations? No problem. Our top picks are available in this dedicated guide to board games for adults, and we've also got a page on the best cooperative board games if you'd prefer something less competitive. Similarly, it's also worth checking out our guide to board games for kids if you have little ones who want to get in on the action.

Happy Halloween, everyone!

Halloween board games - Betrayal at House on the Hill

First up in our list of Halloween board games is Betrayal at House on the Hill. This 2-6 player game allows you to create and play through your very own horror movie with familiar tropes including the air-headed jock, creepy professor, and the oh-god-she's-terrifying little girl with a teddy bear (because of course). However, that doesn't mean you'll be having the same experience each time. Every room of the house is put down randomly, and there are 50 different scenarios you could end up with. This means it's never certain what you'll get; the mission you receive is dictated by a combination of the items in play and where they're found, meaning you'll rarely have the same experience twice. Tension is plentiful, particularly given that one of you may be given the role of a 'traitor' and forced to work against everyone else. In other words, it's a tabletop version of the 10 best haunted house movies.

Halloween board games - Gloom

Our second choice would be the Gloom card game, a bleak but hilarious game for 2-4 people. This tasks you with making your family of Victorian oddballs so miserable they die. Perhaps Mister Giggles the clown was eaten by weasels. Meanwhile, your opponents will be trying to undo your good (bad?) work by cheering them up. It's bizarre and amusing fun that leads to some very memorable situations and weird journeys for your characters. Happily, it's also pretty affordable at $16 or so.

Halloween board games - Disney Villainous

The Disney Villainous board game is another great option, particularly if you want something a little less creepy. It casts you as one of six classic Disney baddies from Maleficent to Jafar, and you're helping them achieve their nefarious goals. For Prince John, that's amassing as much power as possible. For Captain Hook, it's all about defeating Peter Pan. True to their nature, part of the fun is working toward your goal while scuppering the plans of your foes. In a brilliant twist, you do this by dropping heroes onto another player's board - it's delightfully evil. Although you might assume that this is purely a game for kids, that's not true at all. It's actually one of the most tactical games we've played recently (unashamedly, at the pub), and it's got enough depth (not to mention polish) to keep you going for ages.

Halloween board games - One Night Ultimate Werewolf

Finally, we've got One Night Ultimate Werewolf - basically the best game of wink murder ever. Over the course of an in-game night, you've got to work out which of the villagers is a werewolf before they strike again. As we mentioned in our board game guide, "the fun lies both in making accurate deductions based on fact and gut feeling, and in successfully throwing others under the bus (you rascal)... suspicion runs rampant and, because there's always the chance that there are no werewolves in any given match, innocent players will have to talk their way out of a death sentence."

Halloween board games - Pandemic

This might not seem like an obvious choice for Halloween at first, but hear us out - what's more terrifying than a global disease pandemic (let's assume it's Zombies, right?)? Not much, to be honest. This excellent co-op game asks you to cure and contain four diseases that are running rampant across the globe before they destroy civilisation. You'll need to break out some good teamwork to succeed; this is a tricky but fun board game that is eminently replayable.

Halloween board games - Jaws

It may have surfaced back in 1975, but Jaws remains one of the scariest monster movies out there. This adaptation does the movie justice, and it's a tense game of cat (shark?) and mouse that'll seize your by the collar and refuse to let go. There are two phases to play through, and each one is inspired by the film's storyline; to begin with, whoever's playing the shark must chow down on as many swimmers as possible before the humans catch them. As for the second part, it's a battle to the death aboard the good ship Orca between said shark and our heroes. Both are a lot of fun, so we'd highly recommend this one.

