Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind comic book tells the story of the new Disneyworld ride

Visitors to Disneyworld's Epcot Center are currently experiencing the excitement of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a highly innovative indoor roller coaster experience featuring the cast of the MCU Guardians of the Galaxy films. But now, a new comic book one-shot from Marvel Comics tying into the theme park ride will let those of us who aren't prepared for the sojourn to Epcot Center to experience just a bit of the magic back at home.

Appropriately titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind #1, the one-shot from writer Kevin Shinick and artist Gerardo Sandoval focuses on efforts by the government of Xandar to build a Xandarian Pavilion on Earth (just like the Xandarian Pavilion that accompanies the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at Epcot Center).

In the MCU, Xandar was completely decimated by Thanos (off camera) in Avengers: Infinity War, but we'll overlook that.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Peter Quill tries to guide the Xandarians - and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy - on a tour of Earth. But while the team is distracted, a cosmic Celestial arrives to enact a plan to full-on destroy the Earth, leading the Guardians to kick back into action to save the day.

Interestingly enough, in the mainstream Marvel Comics continuity, the Marvel Universe's Earth is currently under siege by a Celestial reanimated by Tony Stark and several of the Eternals who unexpectedly just declared that he will judge all of humanity both individually and collectively to decide whether to destroy the Earth, in the limited series crossover AXE: Judgment Day.

That means that between Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and AXE: Judgment Day, it seems no version of the Marvel Universe is safe from the judging eyes of the Celestials.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind goes on sale November 2.

AXE: Judgment Day affects the entire Marvel Universe. Will it join the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time?