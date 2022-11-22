Grounded is your Xbox Game of the Year at The Golden Joystick Awards 2022

You've voted Grounded your Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022.

Released in early access back in 2020, Grounded got its full release this year which evidently picked up a lot of new players. The Obsidian title has managed to win over Xbox fans more than other big hitters in the same category including Halo Infinite, Sniper Elite 5, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

You can see a full list of the nominees for Xbox Game of the Year below:

In Grounded, four players must work together to cope with the dangers of the backyard after they're shrunk down to the size of an ant. Giant spiders, starvation, and even ladybirds are a threat to our four protagonists, so players will need to use their best survival skills as they explore the garden.

In our Grounded review , we described the survival adventure game as "a small game with a big heart", as well as "a mighty addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog."

"The most promising feature of Grounded is that there's always room to grow, then, but even if Obsidian decided to call it quits now, it could do so proud of what it has accomplished here. This small game with a big heart is ultimately a successful experiment, and while the tension between its two identities of role-playing and survival-crafting results in some noticeable tension points, the marriage between the two remains a happy union overall."

Discover the best games of 2022 at the best prices by checking out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page (opens in new tab)