Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 Review: 'An easy recommendation for console players'

The Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 packs a set of amazing lights which take your immersion when gaming to the next level.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

If you're looking for an addition to your gaming setup which will take your immersion to the next level then it's definitely worth picking up some TV backlights and the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 is a great option.

They come in at $139.99 / £139.99, however, you are able to find them on a 'permanent' sale on Amazon for closer to $90 / £90. So for less than $100 (most of the time ), you are really able to elevate your experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Installation

Intalling the TV backlights was a relatively short and simple process however it was somewhat awkward to do so. To begin with, you have to attach the strip light to the back of the TV, which if you already have your TV setup or wall mounted can be very hard.

(Image credit: Future)

The strip lights come with a strong adhesive and clips to ensure they stay attached to the back of your TV. Once manoeuvring to the back of your TV, which is the difficult part, attaching the lights is quite simple.

In order to calibrate the lights you have to place a webcam on top of your TV and some small orange squares on the screen. There is a mobile app that then allows you to program the lights. This was straightforward but was certainly a new experience compared to other TV backlights, which usually just use an HDMI input.

Design

The actual LEDs are great, they're very bright. They work best for TVs that are against a light-colored wall, whether this is on a stand or on a mount, as the light bounces off of the wall creating a much brighter effect.

One design flaw of this product is the fact that you have to keep a small black webcam on top of your TV, which might be distracting for some. It becomes easy to ignore after a while but is still noticeable when paying attention. If you're after a clean aesthetic then this might not be the one for you.

The webcam is simple and black, which does give you the benefit of blending in a little with the bezel of your television. It also becomes harder to see in the dark if you prefer gaming in the evenings and at night.

There are actually two cameras contained within the webcam, which Govee claims leads to 40% improved color-match accuracy. This certainly seems to be the case, however, I have not tested the first iteration to comment on this.

(Image credit: Future)

Usage

The Govee app is very clean and easy to maneuver and as someone who has quite a few products from the manufacturer, it still remains simple to use. Using it, you are able to program your Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 to display any pattern you'd like. If you just want a standstill color behind your TV, something to match music or just a flowing pattern then you can do this.

Of course, the main reason for picking up one of these is so it matches the colors on your screen so you have a much more immersive gaming experience. These lights do this perfectly, reacting seemingly instantly to changes on the screen and replicating the colors pretty much perfectly.

(Image credit: Future)

The only flaw with the reactive setting is the fact that the output is very minorly affected by external light as it uses a camera. This means it works much better for those who game and watch TV in dim settings as there is minimal outside interference.

You are able to connect the lights to your smart home application so you can turn them on and off with ease. This worked very simply for me - as a Google Home user. I was able to turn them on and off with voice commands.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2?

If you're looking for an addition to your setup so you feel more immersed in not only your gameplay but also when you're watching movies then this is a great option for you.

If you're not really jazzed about the reactive element and just want some lighting then you are able to pick up a standard LED strip for much cheaper, however, this means you lose the main selling point of this product.

The Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 come in at quite a high price point, at $139.99 / £139.99, however, you are able to find them on 'permanent' sale on Amazon for closer to $90 / £90.

This is a great product and I would thoroughly recommend them to console players, especially those with a gaming room who want to take their immersion to the next level.

How we tested the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2

I tested the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 by connecting them to my TV which I use for both watching movies and gaming on my Xbox. I was sure to play games with different colors and outputs to see how they held up.

You can also be sure to check out our best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops if you're hoping to transition into the world of PC gaming.