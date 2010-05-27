Gorgeous Marvel vs. Capcom 3 screens show stages, Servbots, Spidey

Let's face it, this intro is pretty irrelevent. You just want to see Street Fighter and Resi characters kicking the explosive crap out of super-heroes in glorious technicolour HD. So I'll cut to the important bits.

Eight screens, Ryu, Iron Man, Wolverine, Morrigan, The Incredible Hulk, Chris Redfield, Servbots, Spider-Man (sort of). Here are the images and a few of our careful observations...

Above: We love the way the thick, black shading makes things look comic booky without having to resort to cel shading

Above: This either takes part during a Spider-Man parade in New York, or Spidey has mutated to Godzilla size and is the final boss. Probably not the latter

Above: More neon streaking than a diarrhetic man eating a glow-stick. Apparently moves like this are going to create a cool paper-tearing effect on screen

Above: You can't quite make it out, but there's a Daily Bugle stand in the background. That would make this another New York stage then

Above: Hulk tearing the ground up underneath... someone

Above: Oh it's Chris

Above: Magum in face > torn-up floor

Above: There'san amazing comic book colour paletteto that blast