Gollum developer appears to have been funded to make another Lord of the Rings game

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum developer could already be working on another game in the world of J.R.R. Tolkein's novels.

As originally reported earlier today by German publication Games Wirtschaft, Daedalic Entertainment seemingly has another Lord of the Rings game in the works after Gollum. Daedalic has received a grant of over two million Euros from the German government to work on another Lord of the Rings game.

What's more, the German outlet has been able to confirm that none of the funds from the subsidiary have been used in development of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This means the two million Euros are deliberately being used for another project within Daedalic.

According to the grant filing, this is specifically another Lord of the Rings game. The grant also reveals the project was only just started in June 2022, although this could well be the time the grant was first applied for, and not when development of the project started.

This new project at Daedalic could launch as soon as August 2024, if the details on the grant are accurate. That's obviously assuming no delays or other setbacks befall the ongoing project, and since The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was delayed numerous times, it might be best to take this projected date with a huge dose of salt.

Over the last few days, game developers have come to the defence of Daedalic. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has received generally negative reviews, and developers have been sharing their experiences of rough launches, also asking for compassion among players, and reminding them that "no one wants to ship a bad game."

