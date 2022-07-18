God of War Ragnarok launch was reportedly moved ahead two days

God of War Ragnarok was reportedly originally scheduled to launch on November 11 before last-minute tweaks brought it forward two days to November 9.

That's according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who discussed the game's release pipeline in a recent Resetera thread (opens in new tab), following up on a report on its November launch from earlier in the year. Schreier claims that Sony was originally set to reveal a November 11 God of War Ragnarok release date this month but shifted things internally at the eleventh hour, and that this somewhat ironically contributed to the unofficial delay for the game's recent reveal.

I say unofficial because Sony never actually announced when it would release more information on Ragnarok, although multiple reports and alleged leaks claimed that some sort of event was planned for June 30 – indeed, as Schreier reiterates here. This trend sparked a wildly out-of-control rumor mill that ultimately resulted in nothing but unhealthy and overblown expectations, but at least we got some bona fide Cory Barlog jokes out of the ordeal.

Schreier was quick to shoot down speculation that Sony made this change to avoid overlap with Starfield, which was previously targeting November 11 before being delayed to 2023 , instead pointing to general logistics as the underlying factor. Starfield and Redfall were delayed in early May, so given the timeline, assuming Ragnarok's release date was recently adjusted, it seems unlikely that overlap with Starfield would've been the cause.