God of War: Ragnarok delay seems increasingly likely

A God of War: Ragnarok delay is looking increasingly likely, as the company seems to be leaving it out of its public plans for this year.

God of War: Ragnarok was officially revealed in September 2020, with Sony giving it the broad release window of 2021 at the time. The company hasn't said anything more about it since then, and when PlayStation boss Jim Ryan did several interviews about the company's plans for the rest of this year, he didn't mention anything about it - though he did talk about Horizon: Forbidden West , which publicly shares the same release window and now seems set to arrive sometime in the latter half of this year.

Industry insider Nibellion pointed out God of War: Ragnarok's conspicuous absence on Twitter, then Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier jumped in to drive home the point that we probably won't be meeting back up with Kratos and Atreus this year.

I've got a nice shiny bridge to sell anyone who thinks God of War is coming out this yearFebruary 23, 2021 See more

The first God of War - that is, the new first God of War because video game titles have to be confusing - came out back in 2018. Even if we end up having to wait until 2022 to play the sequel, that isn't tremendously long in video game development terms. Hopefully, Sony will give an update on some of its upcoming PS5 games soon so we can start getting a better idea of the video game release dates for the year ahead.