G'nort enters the Human Target murder mystery ... finally!

When Tom King and Greg Smallwood's The Human Target returned late last year following a five-month hiatus and a mystery-packed one-shot , King promised as the limited series moved closer to Christopher Chance's death, "the stakes get higher, the violence gets bloodier, the twists get bigger, and the comic, impossibly, gets even prettier."

Enter Green Lantern and Justice League International legend G'nort.

'Nuff said.

The Human Target #10 cover (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

For DC readers who haven't been following the series but may want to jump on board with G'nort's debut, Chance was hired to protect/impersonate Lex Luthor (as the Human Target does) and is poisoned, eventually fatally. The series follows Chance as he uses his final living hours to determine whodunnit. So far, we know the poison used comes from a dimension where only a handful of characters have traveled, most of them from the Justice League International.

The most notable events of the series so far as been Chance's romance with Ice, AKA Tora Olafsdottir, and the related murder of Green Lantern Guy Gardner (which has not been reflected ... yet ... in event series like Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths.

January 10's The Human Target Book Ten, "Then Kill" by King, Smallwood, and letterer Clayton Cowles features G'nort and promises the appearance of the Green Lantern Corps as Chance has to deal with Guy's murder.

Check out the first five pages of the issue, which also features some rather problematic behavior by Chance toward Ice, which sort of sums up King's approach to the character.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

The Human Target Book Ten (of Twelve) goes on sale Tuesday, January 10.

Newsarama has named the first nine issues of the Human Target as one of the best comic books of 2022 (and very high up on the list).