Girl On The Train review

The disturbing true story of a young French woman who lied that she was the victim of an anti-Semitic hate crime provides the basis for André Téchiné’s probing drama.
Rosetta’s Émilie Dequenne plays the girl of the title, whose false claims have far-reaching consequences for her mother (Catherine Deneuve), a Jewish lawyer (Michel Blanc) and his fractured brood.
Téchiné doesn’t try to explain Dequenne’s behaviour, instead seeking to explore the kind of climate in which such a fiction could be taken as fact.
Steeped in ambiguity, this Gallic slow-burner has a nagging tension that grips even at its most opaque.
