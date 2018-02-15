Get a PS4 Pro with Star Wars Battlefront 2 for $359 (that's $40 under the standard console price)

If you're ready to upgrade to a 4K gaming setup, or even if you just like extra-nice looking HD games, you need to check out this fine bargain on Newegg. For a limited time, the retailer is selling PS4 Pro's limited-edition 1TB Star Wars Battlefront 2 bundle at a nice discount - and if you combine that with a promotional code, you can get the whole package for $40 less than you'd normally pay for a PS4 Pro alone!

Check out the bundle on Newegg from now through Friday, just remember that you'll need to add the console to your cart and input the promo code EMCPREU42 to see the final price of $359.99. No matter how you feel about its approach to microtransactions, there's no arguing that Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a fantastic looking game and a great way to show off the graphical power of your new PS4 pro. Star Wars buffs will get an extra thrill from all of those carefully recreated ships and character models.

PS4 Pro with Star Wars Battlefront 2 for $359.99 from Newegg (use promo code EMCPREU42) Sony's 4K-ready PS4 upgrade comes with the latest Star Wars shooter, all for $40 less than you'd typically pay for just the console by itself.

If this deal is where your 4K setup finally begins, make sure you check out our list of the best gaming surround sound systems as well - it isn't Star Wars without just the right kind of "pew pew" and "vwoom vwoosh." And for more stuff to play on it, consult our list of the best PS4 games.

Get all this sorted out now and you'll be ready to enjoy 4K, HDR, mythological blood spray with Kratos as soon God of War arrives in April. Won't that be nice?

