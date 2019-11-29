Get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon

If you're hunting down good Disney Plus discounts, Verizon may be your first and last port of call. The telecoms giant is offering a free year of the streaming service with some of their data plans , not to mention a separate deal that gets you a free year of Disney Plus with either Samsung Galaxy Buds or a $100 Visa prepaid card. Considering the fact that a normal 12-month Disney Plus sign-up costs around $70, either of these provides excellent value for money and is a real bargain. And hey, if you need a new data plan or want to upgrade anyway, you're onto a winner.

Luckily, getting that free year of Disney Plus is easy. The first of Verizon's deals gets you 12 months of Disney with Unlimited schemes, and these allow each member of your family to tailor their plan to suit them (in addition, the deal is also available if you switch over to their Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet). Next up are a couple of amazing bundles that are only available until December 1 2019. The first provides a 100/100 Mbps Internet plan for $39.99 per month, but it also gets you a year of Disney Plus along with Samsung Galaxy Buds or a $100 Visa prepaid card. The second one offers Fios Gigabit Connection with Custom TV, the same free year of Disney Plus, a $100 Visa prepaid card, and Samsung Galaxy Buds or another $100 Visa prepaid card for just $69.99p/m. That's pretty exceptional, especially because Samsung Buds are $120 by themselves while Visa cards can be spent pretty much anywhere. Again, this deal will end December 1, so you'll need to move fast if you want to make the most of it.

And honestly, it'd be a good idea to do so if you're interested - the only cheap Disney Plus deal we've found that can match it would be Disney's own offer. That one gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month , and it's the same price as a single month of Netflix for triple the content (in 4K HDR too, for that matter).

If you're undecided on whether you want to dive into the House of Mouse's streaming service, there's a seven-day Disney Plus free trial that'll give you a taste of what's on offer.

It's unclear how long Verizon's general free year discount will last, so we'd suggest grabbing one sooner rather than later if you're convinced. And if you're not sure if it's for you yet? Remember, you can always try out that seven-day free trial if you'd prefer to test it out first.