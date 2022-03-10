Genshin Impact devs' next game Honkai: Star Rail is seeking participants for small-scale confidential beta tests

Honkai: Star Rail, the next game from Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo is looking for beta testers ahead of the game’s launch.

If you can’t wait to play Honkai: Star Rail, MiHoYo has the solution; the Galaxy Explorer Program. Described as “a long-term beta tester recruitment program”, players who sign up will be able to play the game and provide feedback to ensure a smooth and polished experience at launch.

Honkai: Star Rail has already had several closed betas, but the Galaxy Explorer Program is different. According to MiHoYo, those who participate will be involved in more “small-scale confidential beta tests”.

As the game is currently a work in progress, MiHoYo has stated that any content viewed in the beta tests must be kept completely confidential, so players can’t share screenshots or videos or live stream the game.

If the Galaxy Explorer Program tickles your fancy, you can register now by visiting the HoYoLAB website. There’s no end date for signing up, but to be included in the latest small-scale test, you’ll have to register before 14th March.

With no release date announced, the full launch of Honkai: Star Rail may still be quite far off, but if you want to try the game in the meantime, the Galaxy Explorer Program offers a good opportunity to do so.

If you’re unfamiliar with Honkai: Star Rail, it’s a free-to-play tactical role-playing game developed by the makers of Genshin Impact. It’s the fourth instalment in the Honkai series, the last being Honkai Impact 3rd released in 2017.

