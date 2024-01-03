Genius Baldur's Gate 3 player hoards the best items to create an "unhittable" AC 31 build that turns their bard into a no-hit wonder

One clever Baldur's Gate 3 player has achieved an armor class of 31 on their bard Tav, thanks to a little mathematics and tactical item-hoarding

"I have become unhittable," Reddit user Yervax proclaimed in a thread, showing off a screenshot of their iron-clad Tav's AC 31. "Except for the rare Crit and saving throws, no attacks are touching me. Ever." Given that the higher your armor class, the harder your are to hit, it's safe to say that Yervax is probably not lying.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Achieving an armor class of 31 is not easy. Your starting AC is usually tied to your chosen Baldur's Gate 3 class, and given that Yervax's Tav has +1 from Troubadour's Wonder, we can assume that they pumped a lot of points into their Dexterity skill to get that +5 AC as a Bard.

Passive features and skills aside, the majority of Yervax's armor class can be chalked up to a clever combination of equipped items. I usually try to share out the best weapons and armor among my party members, but that's not what Yervax decided to do. They likely chose to keep the lion's share of the choicest pieces, and as a result, their Tav has a whopping armour class of 31.

Yervax's AC mathematics is very impressive, but don't panic if you're not yet similarly kitted out. Judging from all the items above, and the glimpse of Lae'zel wearing Ketheric Thorm's armor right next to their Tav, I assume that Yervax is either at the very end of Act 2 or the beginning of Act 3.

How did they do it, exactly? Well, we can see that their armor itself (most likely medium armor) coupled with a high dexterity score bumped them up to AC 22 to begin with. A shield takes them up to 26, but they've also equipped the Ring of Protection you receive from Omeluum in the Underdark, the Cloak of Protection and Shield of Devotion sold by Quartermaster Tali outside Last Light Inn, and one of two matching True Love's Caress rings that bestows the wearer with the effects of Warding Bond. All of those, plus the Evasive Shoes bought from tiefling child Mathis at Last Light Inn, add an extra +1 each, taking us up to 31.

That's far from the cap, as various spells can drive your AC up into the 40s and possibly even the 50s, but as a starting point, this is seriously impressive. What's also nice to note is that it's not actually a particularly difficult build to achieve, as none of these items are too hard to find - unless you're one of those monsters who left the Last Light Inn to its fate.

To make the most of your musically-inclined and super charismatic Tav, here's how to create the best Baldur's Gate 3 bard class build.