The latest cinematic trailer for Appeal Studios and Nacon's co-op shooter Gangs of Sherwood kicks off with the clinking sound of armor. Things are relatively peaceful – before a huge, towering hilltop cannon destroys an adjacent castle with a single shot; a bowman headshots an enemy soldier from ridiculous range, sending the foe plummeting to their doom; a magician strangles shield-bearing baddies with a lightning-infused whip; and a swordsman slices his prey into pieces.

Showcased at the Future Games Show, safe to say the latest cinematic trailer for Gangs of Sherwood takes no prisoners.

Set within a futuristic dystopia inspired by the legend of Robin Hood, you'll fill the nimble shoes of one of the Merry Men – Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, or Little John – each of who boasts a unique and fully customizable gameplay style. The above cinematic teases some of those skills and fighting traits coming together in combat, as you and up to three pals attempt to take down the Sheriff of Nottingham's flying castle and its hordes of sworn protectors.

If the above is anything to go by, that won't be an easy job. For one, the aerial fortress is brimming with performance-enhanced soldiers, as well as war machines and "terrifying" bosses that demand a combination of the Merry Men's talents to be overcome. Through this, you'll constantly work together, even plotting strategies from your secret hideout, before transferring your plans to the battlefield.

As you "rob the rich and lead the rebellion" you'll improve your reputation by saving innocent civilians and dishing out loot to those most in need. Doing so will net you new upgrades and brutal new combos; whereas enterprising merchants will upgrade your equipment and weapons, assuming you've got the coin to do so.

Fancy that? Gangs of Sherwood is due to launch on October 19, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. More information can be found on its official website .

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.