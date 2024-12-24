18 years after Guitar Hero 2 released, a streamer has completed the hardest challenge there is - perfecting all 74 songs back-to-back without missing a single note
He makes it look easy
You've seen no-hit runs in Pokemon and FromSoftware games, maybe even gotten bored of them by now, but I promise you've never seen anyone do a perfect run of Guitar Hero 2, starting over from scratch if they miss even a single note.
Streamer Acai completed a full 74 songs on Guitar Hero 2 perfectly this weekend, never missing a note, getting a full-game combo streak. Spotted by a ResetEra user, they've apparently become the first in the world to complete the challenge.
Acai tweets an excited all-caps message, "GUITAR HERO 2 PERMADEATH COMPLETE. 74/74." The full run is over eight hours long and they're absolutely locked in throughout. Amazingly, it only took them just over a dozen attempts. Their stream says 15, but the congratulatory challenge screen reads 17, so maybe one or two were just trial runs to get a feel for how the challenge works.
The message reads: "Holy shit you did it! With no misses too? WOW." Wow indeed. I've played Guitar Hero at an arcade, and it's tough as nails. I did okay, but I can't imagine ever being good enough to play the entire game perfectly.
As Acai got to the last few songs, chatters in his stream were going wild. Before the final attempt, he'd only managed to get halfway, 37 songs out of 74. When he finally completes the last song he shouts: "I fucking did it! I fucking did it!" with a look of disbelief on his face.
To play, you'll need a modded Xbox 360, and TheGamer notes Acai used a modded guitar, too. So, it'll be hard for you to recreate this feat just on a technological level, but even if I had all the right tools I doubt I'd be able to pull it off.
