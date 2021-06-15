Gaming PC deals: Save over $300 on Dell G5 desktop for one day only

The Dell G5 gaming desktop - retailing for $900 - has its asking price cut down to just $579.99 with coupon code: DBDTG5AFF - saving $320.



If you've been on the fence about PC gaming, but you aren't willing to spend thousands of dollars to find out, then the Dell G5 could be what you've been searching for, especially with such a substantial saving on the table.



Not only is the Dell G5 a similar size to the current generation of consoles - Xbox Series X and PS5 - but, with the discount, it is competitively priced with them. This means that if you're after a computer to hook up in your living room for big-screen gaming - you could do much worse.



It may be a little long in the tooth these days, but the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super GPU is still a competent card that, in this configuration, will be easily able to play popular games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite in medium to high graphics settings in at least 30FPS or above.



The important thing to remember with a pre-built gaming rig - such as the G5 - is that they are modular and upgradable by nature, meaning that you have the option to slide another stick of RAM in - or trade up your GPU with relative ease.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop (GTX 1650 Super) | $900 $579.99 at Dell

Save $320 with coupon code: DBDTG5AFF: It isn't exactly top of the line these days, but it's a more than respectable machine that's happy to play games in 1080p with only a few minor concessions to the graphical fidelity. It's important to remember, this is very much an entry-level rig that's best when used as a starting point into PC gaming or for casual use. If you've been trying to take the leap, and wanting to do it in a way that won't burn a hole in your pocket, then this is a stellar find for under $600. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F 6-Core, GTX 1650 Super GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity View Deal

