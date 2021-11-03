Gaming monitor deals: save up to $650 on Alienware displays right now

Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals are landing all around us right now, courtesy of Dell's sneak peek sale. From high-end displays to budget screens, we're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on some of the best gaming monitors made by Alienware, with discounts running us past 50% off. Don't miss out on these gaming monitor deals, as they're unlikely to hang around for too long.

Particular highlights of these gaming monitor deals include the Alienware AW2521H which is currently selling for $449.99 (down from $910) for a total saving of $460 - more than 50% off its respective MSRP. It's the lowest ever recorded price on this particular model, so not to be missed if you're after a fantastic 1080p display.

If you're more interested in gaming at a higher resolution, then the Alienware AW2721D is at its lowest price of the year at just $799.99 (reduced from $1,110) for a hearty $310 discount. On the higher-end of things, the Alienware AW3821DW has seen the largest discount of the lot as it's retailing for $1,299.99 (knocked down from $1,950) for a huge discount of $650 - coming down to its lowest recorded price.

Below you'll find some of our choice picks from the Dell sneak peek sale, offering some of the lowest prices of the year on everything from gaming monitors and laptops to peripherals and accessories at an all-time low.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

Image Alienware AW2521H | $910 $449.99 at Dell

Save $460 - We've seen this Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor hit this price once before this year, but it's still never been cheaper at just under half its usual price today. Panel size: 25-inch; Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p); Refresh rate: 360Hz. View Deal

Image Alienware AW2721D | $1,110 $799.99 at Dell

Save $310 - This is the lowest recorded price of the year on the Alienware AW2721D which offers exceptional value for money given its resolution and refresh rate at this price point. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 240Hz View Deal

Image Alienware AW3821DW | $1,950 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $650 - This is the deepest discount that we've ever seen on the Alienware 38 curved gaming monitor and is ideal for those looking for a high-end ultrawide alternative to a multi-monitor setup, especially of this spec. Panel size: 38-inch; Resolution: 3840 x 1600p; Refresh rate: 144Hz. View Deal

