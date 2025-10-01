World of Warcraft housing finally launches in early access this December for Midnight expansion owners, giving Blizzard's MMO a feature seen in the likes of Final Fantasy 14 for years

World of Warcraft's long-awaited housing feature is almost here, as Blizzard confirms early access arrives in early December, finally allowing MMO players to lean into the cozy vibes and decorate their own in-game home.

The MMO's housing feature was announced earlier this year as a new addition coming in the upcoming Midnight expansion, which is itself set to launch in 2026. Those who pre-order the expansion can get early access to housing from December 3, however, as well as two homes – one for Horde and Alliance – in addition to some decorations to start you off.

Those obviously aren't the only decorations you'll be able to get, as you'll earn more through playing the game. You can expect to bag housing rewards from vendors, events, crafting, and achievements – with themed decor and community rewards available via Monthly Endeavors – so anyone who fancies going all-in on their MMO interior decorating careers will be kept busy.

Both interiors and exteriors of your houses will be fully customizable, with themes for Blood Elves, Night Elves, Humans, and Orcs. And, as was previously revealed, we'll be able to rotate, scale , and even float decor by using Advanced Mode.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ earlier this year, design lead Toby Ragaini told us that Blizzard knew it couldn't "check off a box and do the minimum" when it came to implementing housing in World of Warcraft. After all, the devs "get one shot at this to impress people," and the feature is "something that we're going to be supporting [with] every major patch, future expansions – it is going to be a core part of the game." Therefore, "we wanted to make sure that we did justice to it. We wanted to make sure that the initial version was more than just meeting expectations, but exceeding them."

