World of Warcraft housing finally launches in early access this December for Midnight expansion owners, giving Blizzard's MMO a feature seen in the likes of Final Fantasy 14 for years
WoW is about to get way cozier
World of Warcraft's long-awaited housing feature is almost here, as Blizzard confirms early access arrives in early December, finally allowing MMO players to lean into the cozy vibes and decorate their own in-game home.
The MMO's housing feature was announced earlier this year as a new addition coming in the upcoming Midnight expansion, which is itself set to launch in 2026. Those who pre-order the expansion can get early access to housing from December 3, however, as well as two homes – one for Horde and Alliance – in addition to some decorations to start you off.
Those obviously aren't the only decorations you'll be able to get, as you'll earn more through playing the game. You can expect to bag housing rewards from vendors, events, crafting, and achievements – with themed decor and community rewards available via Monthly Endeavors – so anyone who fancies going all-in on their MMO interior decorating careers will be kept busy.
Both interiors and exteriors of your houses will be fully customizable, with themes for Blood Elves, Night Elves, Humans, and Orcs. And, as was previously revealed, we'll be able to rotate, scale, and even float decor by using Advanced Mode.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ earlier this year, design lead Toby Ragaini told us that Blizzard knew it couldn't "check off a box and do the minimum" when it came to implementing housing in World of Warcraft. After all, the devs "get one shot at this to impress people," and the feature is "something that we're going to be supporting [with] every major patch, future expansions – it is going to be a core part of the game." Therefore, "we wanted to make sure that we did justice to it. We wanted to make sure that the initial version was more than just meeting expectations, but exceeding them."
World of Warcraft design lead says the upcoming housing feature is a "challenge" for performance and accessibility because it's not "anything like existing zones and the kinds of content that we've had before."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
