Space Marine 2 devs already have plans for DLC and even a sequel: "We will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future"

The Space Marine 2 developers are already thinking about ideas for DLC - and a potential Space Marine 3.
Speaking to IGN, Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits explains that game director Dmitry Grigorenko has already "proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel," but those ideas are still pretty fresh. "We're literally just catching our breath," Willits explains, noting that we're only weeks from release and the team "just need to get the dust to settle."
Willits seems in no doubt as to the future of Saber's Warhammer efforts, however. Having noted that Space Marine 2's success "changes everything" for the studio, he goes on to note that "I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It's too big of a success! I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully, we'll be working on Space Marine content for a long time."
Exactly what shape that takes remains to be seen, but alongside the DLC ideas that Grigorenko has already outlines, it's clear Willits hopes we'll eventually see Space Marine 3: "We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it. There are so many different factions. There are other chapters too, that are interesting."
In the shorter term, Space Marine 2 will get free new classes and will take lessons from the long-term success of the studio's previous horde shooter, World War Z, which has offered plenty of post-launch content to help establish a loyal player base that keeps coming back, years after the game's original launch.
I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
