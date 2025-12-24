Arc Raiders players are losing firefights due to a rather unhelpful glitch that prevents them from taking out their weapon: "Thought I was losing it for real"

You tend to need your guns in Arc Raiders, what with the imminent threat of both giant robots and other people who want your loot and supplies. An irritating glitch is preventing some players from taking out their weapons, and it’s purportedly becoming more widespread.

A clip from Richard Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins demonstrates the issue, as he grapples into an active firefight only to realize he can’t take out his gun. He's subsequently downed, while trying to explain to his comrades on voice chat what's happening, all the while without any kind of offensive tool at his disposal.

It's a frustrating-looking moment, shared by esports reporter Jake Lucky, who states that streamer Nadeshot has encountered the same problem. A slew of others then report the same or similar in the replies, many of whom thought they’d had a uniquely bad time.

There appears to be an ARC Raiders bug not allowing players to pull their gun outHappened to both Ninja and Nadeshot pic.twitter.com/I5OHM5yUHrDecember 23, 2025

"Yeah, sadly it happens quite a lot. Nothing worse than trying to engage and just... standing there helpless. Hope they patch it soon," says one response. "Yuppp, was happening to me too yesterday, thought I was losing it for real," states another.

"This happened to me. I could pull out my main gun and raider tool, but not my second gun," a third adds. As yet, no further clips have been doing the rounds, however it's not unlikely we'll see more emerge as people acknowledge the glitch and it becomes more repeatable. Embark Studios hasn't commented yet, but should this remain so common or become even more so, you can expect it to be addressed in short order.

