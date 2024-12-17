"New regions" are coming in The Witcher 4, though the map size will be "more or less the same" as the last RPG in the series

Ciri might be following her father's footsteps across The Continent, but although The Witcher 4's map size will be "more or less the same" as The Witcher 3, players can expect plenty of new discoveries on the way.

"We are introducing new regions," CD Projekt Red executive producer Gosia Mitręga confirms to Easy Allies in an interview. Details are still light on the ground, but Mitręga hints that the "village in the trailer" shown at The Game Awards 2024 reveals one such new township. This "isolated" village of a scant 35 inhabitants is located in the "far North" of The Continent, suggesting that Ciri's travels could take her potentially further than even Geralt's Path took him. To Redania and beyond, perhaps?

This news of new regions to explore comes off the back of another interview Mitręga, again joined by game director Sebastian Kalemba, conducted with Skill Up. Here, the duo confirms that the size of the map in The Witcher 4 will be "more or less" the same as that of The Witcher 3 – which makes sense, given that The Witcher 4 takes place "some years after The Wild Hunt" according to Kalemba. That said, whether this square mileage includes those of Toussaint and Skellige or just the main map region is still unclear.

CDPR is being (understandingly) coy about the upcoming RPG right now, teasing out information in drips and drabs. I'm still processing that trailer anyway, so that's all good by me.

