It's dangerous to go alone, take our Legend of Zelda quiz

There's a lot of Zelda lore out there, from what's been going down in Hyrule to the various other adventures of Link and Zelda. But the real question is, how well do you know them? We've put together this general knowledge Legend of Zelda quiz, which is not tied to just one game but the franchise as a whole. It'll definitely help if you've been a fan of the best Zelda games for a while now, rather than only joining the Zelda party for Link's latest romps like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So give it a whirl if you think you know the Zelda series, and let us know how you do in the comments below.