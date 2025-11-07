It's dangerous to go alone, take our Legend of Zelda quiz
Do you know your Tingles from your Rupees?
There's a lot of Zelda lore out there, from what's been going down in Hyrule to the various other adventures of Link and Zelda. But the real question is, how well do you know them? We've put together this general knowledge Legend of Zelda quiz, which is not tied to just one game but the franchise as a whole. It'll definitely help if you've been a fan of the best Zelda games for a while now, rather than only joining the Zelda party for Link's latest romps like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
So give it a whirl if you think you know the Zelda series, and let us know how you do in the comments below.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.