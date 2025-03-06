"I can't go through [with] this": The weirdest Zelda ad didn't get Nintendo's approval, but it probably happened anyway because the marketing execs were already on-site

By
published

Nintendo had a very different idea of what the commercial would be

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time screenshot showing Link, a young boy with elf-like ears and blond hair, with a surprised expression on his face
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has released some rather unusual commercials in its time, but there's perhaps none stranger than one of the original Legend of Zelda ads, which stars a comedian in a dark cell, screaming out the name of the titular princess and many of the enemies in Link's path.

The ad itself stars American actor and comedian John Kassir, and according to Nintendo's former advertising manager and vice president of brand management, Gail Tilden, the final version wasn't exactly what the company had in mind, like, at all. Speaking at a panel at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo (via the Video Game History Foundation, and spotted by Time Extension), she reveals that she initially thought "I can't go through [with] this" when faced with the reality of filming the ad.

"When the agency pitched that there would be a stand-up comedian doing something about all the fun things in this game we all said yes," she explains. "So then I go to this shoot in Los Angeles, and it's this crazy guy in a padded cell, and I'm like, 'This, I can't go through [with] this, because this is not what we agreed to. This is not what we were expecting. We thought [it would be] a guy standing at a mic in a spotlight.'"

After some calls to the agency and the execs, the team was ultimately given the go-ahead, although Tilden ponders whether that's because "we were there already." The result is a truly baffling watch that doesn't capture the vibe of Zelda in the slightest.

The strange commercial shenanigans didn't end there though, because after that, another ad was filmed, this time featuring two teens loading up the game before spontaneously performing a rap that leads with the line, "it's the Legend of Zelda and it's really rad." It's definitely an improvement on the John Kassir screaming experience, but Tilden rather honestly sums up the situation noting that she thinks "neither of them [are] very appealing."

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Zelda games, as well as the best Switch games you can play right now.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

