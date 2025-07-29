Former The Last of Us artist says "ultra realism slows everything down" when it comes to game development, and "chasing" it has "negatively affected many"

A former The Last of Us and Star Wars Jedi artist says that ultra realism slows everything down when it comes to developing games.

We're at the point now where AAA development is in a really weird space. The likes of Naughty Dog which would release four games in a single generation back in the PS1, PS2, and PS3 days are now looking like it won't even release one non-remake or remaster in the PS5's lifespan. There are exceptions like Insomniac Games, Obsidian, and Capcom's teams which are releasing massive games regularly, but for the most part it's taking longer and longer for sequels to emerge.

A viral Twitter thread using that one annoying image of the bloke from Tangled with the swords asked for gaming opinions, with one user named TheDavidVinc responding, "Ultra realism and AAA budgets pretty much ruined gaming." They explain that "because of that we have to wait 10 years for a new game in a franchise" and that "companies can't experiment, innovate, even try new IPs because one failure means the death of a studio."

He's right. Ultra realism slows everything down - LODs, iteration time, custom shader needs. Even the amount of animation blends goes through the roof. A simple walk into run, turn and jump can start needing 50 animations vs 6 if you're happy for them to move like earthworm Jim. https://t.co/hQdRhYokomJuly 27, 2025

This opinion is echoed by former The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor character artist Del Walker, who says: "Ultra realism slows everything down." Walker explains that when chasing it, that level of detail, iteration time, custom shader needs and the amount of animation blends "goes through the roof." They cite: "A simple walk into run, turn and jump can start needing 50 animations vs six if you're happy for them to move like Earthworm Jim."

Walker does concede that "obviously it's hyperbole to say it's 'ruined' games, but chasing realism has definitely negatively affected many" which has definitely manifested in the industry over the last few years with titles like Forspoken and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League underperforming.

