Skyrim player marries a literal dragon with the help of a mod, giving "Dragonborn" a whole new meaning as he breaks the RPG and makes it run as "buggy as Oblivion"

It's been over a decade since Bethesda Game Studios' iconic 2011 RPG Skyrim released, but creative fans aren't quite finished sprucing it up with mods – including this one player, who has managed to marry a literal dragon of all things.

Admittedly, I cheated a bit myself so that I could marry Sanguine in Skyrim… but that isn't even comparable to what Redditor Thin-Coyote-551 has accomplished. In one of his recent posts, he describes how he "married a Dragon and it nearly crashed my game." Attached is a clip of, uh, his betrothed – and "nearly crashed" feels like the understatement of the century. His game stutters, and frames move at a rate of about one per second (exaggeration, but still.)



"So this one finally married a dragon, and this nearly broke my game," describes the player in his post. "Was buggy as Oblivion and had to reload the game about 6-7 times, but it finally worked! Not sure if I'll use them, as the one time they tried to help, they killed 10-15 of this one's guard spouses, but the thought counts." The dragon in question is Silah, a follower that can be added via a cough certainly unique cough Nexus Mods upload from 2020.

Unsurprisingly, fellow Skyrim fans are having a field day in the comments. One asks, "How to say, 'Welcome home from adventuring, my love!' in the Thu'um?" Another exclaims, "At least you won't have to worry about your spouse being taken for ransom by bandits," to which Thin-Coyote-55 replies that his other spouses – giants, of course – "played YEET ball" with the last set of brave bandits who tried to come near his home.

Somehow, I'm not surprised to learn that he has a whole "harem" (his own words, don't @ me on this one) of monstrous wives. "I have several mods, 'Marry Anyone' lets me marry almost all NPCs," as the mastermind modder explains. "There are also several mods that allow giant followers, and I also think my game may be glitched as several legitimate enemies have become non-hostile and allowed me to marry them… but hey, I'm not complaining."

And here I thought I had a problem with cheats that let me wed Sanguine and mods that allow me to romance Serana – it could always be worse, I guess. The Elder Scrolls community is practically a living, breathing Rule 34 at this point.



