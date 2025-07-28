"I'm trying to be ultimate good boy": Meet the Oblivion Remastered player on a quest to become "peak knight" by accruing all the RPG's most virtuous gear and titles

One Oblivion Remastered player is on a quest to become the most knightly knight who ever knighted in a playthrough that sounds the exact opposite of my own.

Over on the Oblivion subreddit, user walu-who-ji recently asked whether they had achieved their goal of becoming "peak knight." Explaining that they were trying to be the RPG's "ultimate good boy," they were seeking advice as to whether or not they could become any more knightly than they already were.

As well as being Grand Champion of the Arena, Master of the Fighter's Guild, and a Pilgrim of the Nine Divines, they'd remained a Knight-Errant of the White Stallion, a Knight Brother of the Blades, an Honorary Knight of the Knights of the Thorn, and a Divine Crusader of the Knights of the Nine. Sticking with the sub-theme of the chivalric virtues, they were also a brother of the Order of the Virtuous Blood. Crucially, there's not a hint of the Dark Brotherhood, Thieves Guild, or Mage's College.

Not content with a list of knightly titles, our hero is also kitted out in an array of the most knightly gear in Cyrodiil. Mostly, that's enchanted Order armor, but they're also rocking a classic sword and shield build thanks to the Thorneblade and the Escrutcheon of Chorrol. The one major missing piece, according to the Oblivion community, seems to be Count Cirion's helmet, which is given as a reward for helping lift a curse in the Shivering Isles DLC.

There is a slightly more glaring omission to be found in character selection. A Breton born under the Birthsign of The Lord, some point out that there was an option to choose the Knight class, but walu-who-ji says they prefer to make their own class. As for what's still left to achieve, there's not much, but one player pointed out that one could always marry the uber-knightly Mazoga to create a new bloodline of knights.

It's an impressive commitment to the bit, but I find myself unable to relate to this good-boy approach. While I pick the nice options in most RPGs, Skyrim and Oblivion are often the exception to that rule - in my Oblivion Remasted run, I focused almost entirely on devilish Dark Brotherhood assassinations , boosting my stealth by joining the Thieves' Guild, and conquering the Arena with dirty tactics . I'm a rotten sneak-thief terrorizing Cyrodiil, and I personally wouldn't have it any other way. The quest to become "ultimate good boy" might be a noble one, but it's not one that I'll be undertaking.

