One of last year's best PC survival games is coming to PS5 next year, and now it's got a 2-hour demo

One of last year's best PC survival games, Forever Skies, is finally spreading its wings and making its way onto PS5 next year, and console players have already been given the chance to have a taste with a demo that's available now.

Forever Skies is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi survival game set on a ravaged planet Earth, which looks seriously worse for wear after an "ecological disaster." Players must scavenge for resources in order to survive, while upgrading and piloting an airship to get around, and balancing finding a cure of a strange disease, to boot. There's a lot going on, and it was released in early access on Steam last June to a plethora of glowing reviews, solidifying a 'Very Positive' rating on the platform (we had plenty of praise for it in our own Forever Skies review , too).

Over a year on, the devs at Far From Home are gearing up for Forever Skies' 1.0 launch, which is hoped to release simultaneously across both PC and PS5 next year. Existing players can expect changes to progression, random encounters, and more. In the meantime though, PS5 owners can dive into a demo right now that'll give a taste of what's on offer, and unlock a PlayStation-exclusive skin for your airship if you complete all the objectives available.

In a PlayStation Blog post , Far From Home community manager Greg Cummings says that the demo will probably take players between an hour and a half to two and a half hours to complete – you can expect it to take nearer an hour if you just follow the objectives. There's obviously a lot that the demo can't show in that amount of time – notably, you can't explore below the toxic dust during it – but the "vertical slice" aims to offer "a streamlined introduction to some of our best features."

There's still no exact release date for Forever Skies on PS5, with it simply slated for next year at the time of writing. However, a Steam blog post says that the survival game's 1.0 launch is expected to arrive within "the first few months of 2025," so if the devs are able to release that simultaneously across both platforms like planned, then it sounds like there won't be too long to wait.

