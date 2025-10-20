After asking for $50,000 and getting almost $4 million, the Don't Starve board game is running out of stretch goals on Kickstarter: "With a community like yours, is anything impossible?"

Don't Starve: The Board Game has been a massive hit on Kickstarter, blowing way, way past its initial funding goal of $50,000 and, at time of writing, having secured almost $4 million in pledged money.

Don't Starve launched back in 2013 but has since developed a cult following naming it among the best survival games ever. It makes sense then that there would be considerable appeal for a board game adapting its co-op roguelike mechanics for the tabletop formula. But $4 million? Incredible.

In a new update from tabletop specialists Glass Cannon Unplugged, three new unlocked stretch goals are announced: wormhole tokens, starter cards, and regrowth marker miniatures. Glass Cannon says the wormhole tokens "add a dash of unpredictability—and a quick way to traverse the map," while the starter cards add "a bit of extra strategy and variety" and the regrowth marker miniatures are just more "visually appealing" markers to track regrowth on the map.

"With a community like yours, is anything impossible?" asks Glass Cannon. "There are just 3 days left before we wrap up the campaign, and you're not holding anything back!"

Don't Starve: The Board Game has been unlocking all sorts of stretch goals at various points throughout its funding, but with the final stretch goal unlocking at $4.1 million, the developers are running out of potential unlocks.

If the Kickstarter manages to hit $4 million before its final three days are up, players will get a Wurt acrylic standee and miniature, a character card, four ability cards, an activation token, a character board with dials, 5 Loyal Merm Guard tokens, and a personal item card. And finally, if its makes it to $4.1 million, the final stretch goal will unlock giving players a digital Wurt skin. With the rate of funding being what it is, it seems very likely these stretch goals will be funded as well.

Don't Starve: The Board Game is a 1-4 player co-op experience where you're transported into "an unrelenting realm where magic and science intertwine in ways better left unspoken." It's targeting March 2027 for release.

