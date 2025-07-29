Silent Hill f writer says the upcoming horror game blends supernatural and psychological horror the same way "salad dressing" combines herbs and oil, and I don't know if I'm getting hungry or scared

If we're two peas in a pod, then Silent Hill f is one zippy blend of salt and balsamic, according to writer Ryukishi07. He compares the combination of horror genres in the upcoming Konami game – the publisher's first main Silent Hill installment since 2012 – to salad dressing.

First reported by Famitsu and recently translated by Automaton, Ryukishi07 took the opportunity to discuss his approach to writing Silent Hill f earlier this month at Anime Expo 2025 in LA. He explains that he thought of Silent Hill f differently than his visual novels, like the cult-favorite When They Cry series, in which he packs complex histories into each character like they're empty suitcases. Instead, for Silent Hill f, Ryukishi07 built his characters around a central story theme – I guess that part's like the salad itself.

Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The writer explains that the resulting story stirs together the tenets of Silent Hill – supernatural and psychological horror – like a fully emulsified salad dressing… that slowly starts to separate and reveal its layers.

He gives Silent Hill 2 as an example of a previous franchise title where Konami uses this technique, what I like to call the Ol' Salad Dressing Method. Through the 2001 game, it's difficult to distinguish between the truth of Silent Hill and protagonist James' warped state of mind.

Though Silent Hill f's plot remains largely a mystery, what little we know about it indicates a protagonist just as unreliable as James Sunderland – possibly even more so. Set in 1960s Japan, Silent Hill f follows high schooler Hinako Shimizu as she strains against the thick fog and nasty monsters that have suddenly ambushed her town.

I'd call the premise more intriguing than appetizing, but, at Anime Expo 2025, Ryukishi07 assured fans that Silent Hill f was about sadness and love, too, not only fear – and everyone knows a good meal is made with sadness and love.

Setting Silent Hill f in Japan is the smartest move Konami has made for the survival horror series since The Room moved out in 2004.