Alien: Isolation devs heard fans' "distress calls loud and clear," confirms a sequel to the survival horror game is in "early development" after 10 years

It's been confirmed that a sequel to Creative Assembly's 2014 survival horror game Alien: Isolation is in early development.

Today, exactly 10 years after the release of the original, creative director Al Hope responds to fans' "distress calls," giving us that all-important announcement that work on a follow-up is underway. "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear," Hope begins.

"Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

No indication has been given as to when we can expect the sequel to be released, or what platforms it'll land on, but it sounds like we might have quite a wait on our hands. Even so, it's certainly exciting news for horror fans, especially with Halloween approaching.

Hope says "it's been nothing short of incredible" to see fans' passion for Alien: Isolation over the years, and "see it reach so many players around the world." He says that there was one "guiding principle" for that initial release, which saw the devs focus on creating "a truly authentic experience that went back to the roots of the Alien franchise," bringing a new story with all the classic atmosphere fans of the original movie know and love to the table.

With a very positive Metascore of 79 , it's safe to say that the team at Creative Assembly pulled that off – we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Alien: Isolation review – which bodes well for whatever the team has cooking for this new follow-up.

We'll just have to wait and see if the Alien: Isolation sequel has what it takes to be one of the best horror games when it launches.