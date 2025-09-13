How well do you know the Super Mario series?
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with our quiz on the series
It's somehow the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game, which feels like quite the milestone. Originally released on September 13, 1985, Super Mario Bros. wasn't technically the first game to feature our ol' plumber pal, but it was the first to star him. (The first being, of course, Donkey Kong, back in 1981.)
So we thought, to celebrate, we'd put together a quiz that would see how well you know the Super Mario Bros. series at large, which spans quite the breadth of games since it first began 40 years ago. Mario's been a mighty busy little chap, hasn't he.
Let's see whether you know your Goombas from your Koopas. Whether you know Wario's origin story or how Super Mario Bros. 2's unusual start came to be. Or even how well you know about the funny little quirks that make me love the Super Mario series beyond the fact that they are good platformers.
Of course, that's slightly dismissing the legacy of Nintendo's front man, the now iconic overalls, and all the associated characters that have come to be part of the vast cast of the Super Mario series.
We've got 15 questions in our Super Mario quiz, ranging from easy to more obscure. Let us know how you get on in the comments below, and what other quizzes you'd like to see from us here at GamesRadar+.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
