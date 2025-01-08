Dwarf Fortress' Adventure Mode finally leaves beta on Steam this month, turning the notoriously complex strategy game into a brutal open-world roguelike RPG

The Steam version of Dwarf Fortress - the one that costs money and features actual graphics - has proven to be a strong upgrade of the original ASCII strategy game, but it's been missing one key feature since launch. Now, after a lengthy beta period, Steam players too will get to experience the joyful frustration of Adventure Mode.

Adventure Mode essentially turns Dwarf Fortress into an open-world roguelike RPG, letting you explore the same sorts of worlds generated in the main strategic management game - potentially one you've even built a fortress in yourself - as a party of adventurers. You can explore, undertake quests, and delve into dungeons as part of a much more traditional, er, adventure. This mode has been part of the game since its initial public launch way back in 2006, but it's only now hitting the Steam version.

After a beta stretching back through 2024, Adventure Mode properly hits the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress on January 23. "The mode has come a long way since it first launching in beta, and we couldn't have done it without your help," the devs say in a Steam news post. "We are excited to shift focus back to Fortress Mode very soon, but this is also not the end of Adventure Mode development. Many updates in the future will be applied to both modes, and there's still more to add to Adventure Mode in the future. As with everything in Dwarf Fortress development, it will all come in due time. More details about the next steps soon."

Dwarf Fortress is often referred to as a "story generator," and Adventure Mode has much the same appeal - the focus is just on individual characters rather than entire colonies. You might see a sweet-hearted adventurer turn into a murder-obsessed necromancer in the space of a week, or you might see your quests come to an end because you choked on some beer. The possibilities are genuinely endless.

