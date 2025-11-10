While not particularly revolutionary, there's a lot to like about Anno 117. If you get your teeth into the game's complexity, you'll find yourself investing a lot of time into spreading Roman ways across your islands and growing your settlements from tiny villages to grand cities.

It took me a while to get into Anno 117 as a new Anno player. The first hours were spent in a state of confusion, going bankrupt, and wondering what to do next. Then it clicked – the game's core thesis as a city-builder was one of unrestrained growth. I donned my proto-capitalist top hat and tails (making me an oddity in a world of togas), and got to work. Once I understood that the real key thesis of the game was to just keep expanding, swallowing up more and more of your bucolic surroundings, I got it, I really got it, and I was hooked.

The Anno series has taken us from the Early Modern Era to the future, and back again to the Industrial Revolution – and now, we're heading back to antiquity. Anno 117 takes place during the period known as the Pax Romana, a time of general peace and prosperity in the Roman Empire. It was also a time of long-term imperialism, and guess what you'll be doing in this game? That's right – expanding, baby.

Denarius Populusque Romanus

Fast Facts Release date: November 13, 2025

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series S/X, Playstation 5

Developer: Ubisoft Mainz

Publisher: Ubisoft

You start off in traditional Anno fashion: you're on an island with limited resources and need to build a somewhat sustainable, stable economy. Then you will inevitably decide that actually those resources on the other island look pretty peachy, and start a second city over there, and so on. This draws you into conflict with your rivals, other governors who also want to grow their societies, and you can deal with them through either diplomatic or military means.

Militarism has been expanded in Anno 117, as befits a game set in post-Marian reforms Rome. Land combat makes a return to the series, and it's seen a lot of work compared to older games in the series. There's a rock, paper, scissors aspect to warfare that will be familiar to any Total War fans, and it's generally pretty satisfying.

However, the diplomatic route is just as enjoyable, and it's the area where I focused most of my efforts. Why fight when you can trade, after all? Supply-chain management is, as always in the series, what you need to take the most care of, and a strong economy will pretty much always result in a surplus of at least some trade goods, which you can sell off to get even richer. Manage your economy well, trade with everyone that you can, and you will be as rich as Croesus, or perhaps more fittingly for the setting, Crassus.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The UI is somewhat questionable, at least for PC players, and the only part of the game that caused me issues. Each good's supply chain, key information, is hidden in a sub-menu for the population that consumes it. For example, if you're trying to please the Plebians, you'll need to produce bread, because porridge and sardines aren't enough for them (not that I can blame them).

To see the supply chain that you'll need for bread (wheat, flour, charcoal), you need to scroll to the Plebeians on your construction menu, click on the bread good, then finally click on each building type to construct it. It's a drawn-out process that could have been made far simpler – Against the Storm's UI is a good example that they should have followed. It's not game-breaking or too frustrating once you get used to it, but it does seem like an odd choice.

I donned my proto-capitalist top hat and tails and got to work.

The game also has a habit of not switching to a building's vital sub-modules by default. An example of this came when I was trying to harvest eels to feed my population. I knew the building needed to be placed in marshland, but once placed, it complained it didn't have access to a soggy mire. Quite reasonably, I tr