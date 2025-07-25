The zombie apocalypse simulator where you're a Last of Us-style fed deciding who gets to live in the quarantine zone hits 1 million wishlists as indie powerhouse Devolver Digital signs on as publisher

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, an intriguing zombie apocalypse simulator in which you play as a fed in charge of deciding who is granted entry into your relative safety net, has now been wishlisted by a million people as its demo nears two million downloads.

In a press release, it's announced that Quarantine Zone: The Last Check has "infected the hearts and minds of Devolver Digital," which is the game's new publisher.

"Revealed in May this year, Brigada Games' debut title has become so contagious that Steam wishlist numbers have swelled to over 1 million, indicating a level of virality that Devolver Digital is simply powerless to resist," reads the press release.

In Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, your main duty as a Last of Us-style FEDRA agent is to use things like UV flashlights, thermometers, and manual scanners to look for signs of infection or contraband in people looking for safe haven amid a city crawling with zombies.

Some folks will arrive perfectly healthy and others carrying non-zombie related illnesses, while others will risk bringing undead pathogens into your checkpoint. It's your call on who gets in and who doesn't, and you'll have to work with limited resources to test and inspect visitors while maintaining order and securing your operation's defense against the infected. That occasionally involved straight-up killing people who are beyond saving, which sounds like a lot, but someone's gotta do it.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check | Demo Gameplay Trailer | Demo releases on May 22nd, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The game's demo released to some fanfare in May, but it's since gone on to become a pretty big hit. At the time of writing, the demo has almost 2,700 reviews and 90% of them are positive, although it's worth noting that even the most positive reviews mention issues with optimization or, plainly, that the parts where you use a turret to gun down hordes of infected are boring.

With Devolver Digital as the new publisher, Brigada Games says it plans on adding some additional post-launch content, and because of that, the full game's release date has been moved from September to November.

